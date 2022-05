STARKVILLE – The soft pop up settled into the glove of Mississippi State's Paige Cook. In an instant, the Bulldog third baseman took the ball and spiked it into the ground. It was the final out of the Tallahassee Regional on Sunday night. MSU had just topped No. 2 national seed Florida State for the second time in just a few hours. It was the triumphant moment that solidified this group of Bulldogs had gone where no MSU softball team before them had.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO