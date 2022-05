Ja’Keem Jackson got an offer from Florida on Friday. He is a CB from the class of 2023 out of Kissimmee, Florida. Jackson is listed as 3-star CB per the 247Sports Composite. He is No. 52 CB and the No. 88 recruit from the state of Florida. Jackson attends Osceola High School, and has a total of 34 offers so far. Tennessee, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina, Alabama, Vanderbilt, and Kentucky have all sent Jackson offers.

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO