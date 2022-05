LINCOLN — A new state audit says the Douglas County Treasurer’s Office has wrongly calculated the amount of tax revenue due to several local taxing entities, overpaying the Omaha Public Schools by nearly $6 million but underpaying the Elkhorn School District by $4 million. Douglas County and the City of Omaha were also among those […] The post State audit finds millions in dollars of mistaken payments by Douglas County treasurer appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

