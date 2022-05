THE TOWN OF BRATTLEBORO ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF THE 2022 ABSTRACT GRAND LIST AND THE SCHEDULING OF GRIEVANCE HEARINGS. Pursuant to title 32, Vermont Statutes Annotated, section 4111(g), “A person who feels aggrieved by the action of the Listers and desires to be heard by them, shall, on or before the day of the grievance meeting, file with them his or her objections in writing and may appear at such grievance meeting in person or by his or her agents or attorneys. Upon the hearing of such grievance the parties thereto may submit such documentary or sworn evidence as shall be pertinent thereto.”

BRATTLEBORO, VT ・ 13 HOURS AGO