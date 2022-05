V Rising Paper is one of the most surprisingly important items to collect in your vampiric odyssey, even though it wouldn't seem like it at first. The main use of Paper is to research new crafting recipes and options at your Research Table, appropriately enough. Though you can do it with blank paper you make yourself, so I suppose you're either chewing on it while you think or just scribbling nonsense until you come up with the blueprints for new weapons. Well, whatever works for you, and for that reason, we've explained how to get Paper in V Rising below, as well as how to craft it yourself.

