FIFA

EA is reportedly laying off up to 100 staff

By Anne-Marie Ostler
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EA is reportedly laying off up to 100 staff after the company recently announced it would be cutting ties with FIFA. According to internal emails seen by Kotaku, as many as 100 customer service employees working at EA's Austin office are being made redundant. Many of those affected supported live operations...

