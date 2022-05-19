ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, OH

Little Texas will headline 2022 Adams County Fair

People's Defender
People's Defender
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qibjJ_0fjffXng00
Little Texas, a nationally recognized country-rock band will perform at the 131st Adams County Fair on July 12.

News Release

Little Texas live in concert at the 131st Adams County Fair! Yes, you read that right. Little Texas has been announced as the headlining act at the Adams County Fair on July 12. The three-time Grammy nominated and CMA Album of the Year recipient and country-rock super band, Little Texas will electrify the stage with their own sound of country rock.

As part of the Young Country movement of the early ‘90s, Little Texas were responsible for shaking up the country music world with a new, energetic sound that fused the look and attitude of modern rock music with traditional country themes and styles, bringing a much-appreciated bolt of life into the genre. For their efforts, country fans the world over richly rewarded the band, buying up over 7 million of their albums, while critics showered them with 3 Grammy nominations plus honors from both the Academy of Country Music (Vocal Group Of The Year) and the Country Music Association (Album Of The Year).

“We are very excited to announce Little Texas as our headlining act of the 131st Adams County Fair,” said Jason Francis, board member of the Adams County Agricultural Society. “We couldn’t have made this announcement without our corporate sponsors, First State Bank, Adams County Regional Medical Center, Adams County Medical Foundation, FRS Transportation, Paul Hall & Associates, and Southern Hills Bank in addition to The Informer, Hometown Pizza, Abby’s Place, Erwin Farm’s and Corn Maze, and Quality Care Ambulance.”

The band’s first radio release in 1991, “Some Guys Have All The Love,” became a Top-10 hit, as did their next single, “First Time For Everything.” After the album First Time For Everything was released, five singles reached the top of the charts. The second album, Big Time , truly was the big time for Little Texas.

The sophomore release, which has sold more than three million copies to date, spawned three No. 1 singles -“What Might Have Been,” “God Blessed Texas” and “My Love” -and captured the group’s first CMT Award, a Billboard award, a Radio & Records award and their first Grammy nomination.

Early in their career, Little Texas was designated as an arena act. They first signed on as an opener on an arena tour headlined by Clint Black. Later, they traveled with Travis Tritt and Trisha Yearwood on a tour sponsored by Budweiser. After that, they were on their own, with Crown Royal, singing to packed arenas across the United States and Canada. During this time, the band played a part in Common Thread: The Songs of The Eagles, which later earned their first Country Music Association trophy for “Album Of The Year.”

The Adams County Fair will be held July 10 – 16 in West Union, Ohio. The concert will also feature Adams County’s own Kade Bradley with Rebel Sound Club. The concert will be included in general admission tickets, but VIP and lawn seating will be available.

For more information, please visit the Adams County Fair’s Facebook page or call (937) 544-3290.

Comments / 0

Related
People's Defender

Billy Rutledge

Billy Rutledge, age 50, of West Union, Ohio, passed away May 21, 2022 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his father, William Allen Rutledge
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Texas Government
Adams County, OH
Government
County
Adams County, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Travis Tritt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music#County Fairs#Music Hall#Rock Music#The Adams County Fair#First State Bank#Frs Transportation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
People's Defender

People's Defender

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

People's Defender

 https://www.peoplesdefender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy