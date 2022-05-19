Return of Cool Cruisin’ Nights 2022

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton is proud to announce that Cool Cruisin’ Nights will be to returning to Mercer Street this year!

This historic event gives car owners the ability to show-off their rides to those shopping along the Mercer-Mile. The city encourages everyone to come out and enjoy the festivities. The schedule for Cool Cruisin’ Nights is as follows (each starting at 5 p.m.):

June 18th

July 16th

August 20th

September 17th

October 15th

“It is very exciting that Cool Cruisin’ Nights will be returning this year. This is a great opportunity for folks to come down to town square and support our community- not only to appreciate the cars but also to enjoy the products of our small businesses. It takes a great deal of time and effort to prepare for this event, so the City would like to thank all that is involved.” Mike Webb, City Manager