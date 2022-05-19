Scottsdale football fan group donates money to LovePup Foundation

For the second consecutive year, EaglesWest, a local fan club of the Philadelphia Eagles football team, donated $12,200 to a local dog charity.

EaglesWest is run out of Rockbar Inc., in Scottsdale. Throughout the season, the club collected money via 50/50 raffle tickets and merchandise auctions to benefit the LovePup Foundation.

On May 17, EaglesWest was able to deliver a check for $12,200 to LovePup in Scottsdale, which was originally started in the home of local radio DJ Johnjay Van Es and his wife Blake.

The LovePup Foundation is a non-profit dog rescue organization that lives by the mantra, “Don’t shop, please adopt.”