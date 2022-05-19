ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale football fan group donates money to LovePup Foundation

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xqJG6_0fjfeTNP00

For the second consecutive year, EaglesWest, a local fan club of the Philadelphia Eagles football team, donated $12,200 to a local dog charity.

EaglesWest is run out of Rockbar Inc., in Scottsdale. Throughout the season, the club collected money via 50/50 raffle tickets and merchandise auctions to benefit the LovePup Foundation.

On May 17, EaglesWest was able to deliver a check for $12,200 to LovePup in Scottsdale, which was originally started in the home of local radio DJ Johnjay Van Es and his wife Blake.

The LovePup Foundation is a non-profit dog rescue organization that lives by the mantra, “Don’t shop, please adopt.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scottsdale, AZ
Football
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Scottsdale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Scottsdale, AZ
Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Society
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Scottsdale, AZ
Society
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Pets & Animals
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Home, PA
Scottsdale, AZ
Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fan Club#Eagles Football#Auction#American Football#Rockbar Inc#The Lovepup Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
590
Followers
1K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy