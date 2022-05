Joanna Jedrzejczyk has always been realistic about the time she has left in the sport. Even when she was on top of the world as UFC strawweight champion, the now 34-year-old Polish fighter was honest enough to admit that she wouldn’t be able to compete forever. While she didn’t exactly put a deadline on her career, Jedrzejczyk acknowledged her desire to eventually start a family while as well as the toll fighting takes on the body and mind over the years.

UFC ・ 20 HOURS AGO