The Self Care Books You Didn't Know You Needed — Shop Now

By Katherine Tinsley
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
While juggling the responsibilities that come with life it might be difficult to prioritize yourself. During the month of May , we are all reminded of the importance of our mental health and well-being.

According to Cambridge University , "Overall, self-help treatments appear to be most effective for skills-deficit training (such as assertiveness training) and the treatment of anxiety, depression and sexual dysfunction. Additional therapist input appears to have no effect on patient outcomes above what is obtained by self-help treatments alone. However, anxiety treatments may be more effective when there is additional therapist contact."

Self-help books are not intended to replace mental health treatment but can help to shift thoughts and overall mindset. These types of books help all of us to remember that we should continue to be a priority in our own lives. According to ActiveMinds , " Ideally, we all engage in regular self-care in which we do the things that make us feel taken care of mentally, physically, and emotionally. But this doesn’t always happen, and we may need to stop and take the time to remind ourselves we are important, too."

Dr. Robyn Gobin Ph.D.'s The Self Care Prescription: Powerful Solutions to Manage Stress, Reduce Anxiety & Increase Wellbeing retails for $9.58 at amazon.com .

Megan Logan 's Self-Love Workbook for Women: Release Self-Doubt, Build Self-Compassion, and Embrace Who You Are (Self-Help Workbooks for Women) retails for $9.59 at amazon.com .

Vex King's Good Vibes, Good Life: How Self-Love Is the Key to Unlocking Your Greatness retails for $13.04 at amazon.com .

Matthew Sockolov 's Practicing Mindfulness: 75 Essential Meditations to Reduce Stress, Improve Mental Health, and Find Peace in the Everyday retails for $12.79 at amazon.com .

Angel Gaudia 's Fall In Love With Yourself: The Ultimate Guide of Self-Empowerment and Self-Love retails for $18.99 at amazon.com .

