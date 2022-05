Linda Reiter as Rose Kennedy in Renaissance Theaterworks' 'Rose'. There’s a cozy feel about the stage at the Next Act Theatre as Linda Reiter begins to inhabit the space. There’s a silent strength about her as the presence of Rose Kennedy filters-in around the edges of the script in Renaissance Theaterworks’ staging of Rose. Director Elizabeth Margolius has worked with Reiter to finesse an intricate portrayal of a woman with an historical presence which is far larger than the general public’s overall knowledge of her. The intimacy of the venue blends with the immensity of history in Scenic Designer Lauren Nichols’ use of a grand surrounding darkness and larger-than life projections of the Kennedy family in the background.

