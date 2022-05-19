ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Coos Bay residents wake to find their gas stolen

By Gold Meadows, KCBY.com Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOOS BAY, Ore. - Residents in Coos Bay say someone stole gas from their vehicles overnight. Cory Clewell, who lives near Marshfield High School, says he went out Thursday morning to warm up his truck and...

KTVL

Authorities respond to active structure fire in Eagle Point

Eagle Point, Ore. — At 7:03 pm on Sunday night, units responded to an active structure fire at 16171 Highway 62 in Eagle Point. Jackson County Fire Districts 3 and 4, as well as Jackson County Sheriff are currently on scene. This is a breaking news situation and this...
EAGLE POINT, OR
kezi.com

Eugene Springfield fire crews rescue two in Willamette River

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- Two people are safe after a water rescue in the Willamette River near Springfield Sunday. Eugene Springfield Fire crews responded around 5:20 p.m. Officials said the two people were not wearing life vests and had a "mishap" at the low head dam on the Willamette River near I-5.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kpic

EWEB hosts electric car guest drive event

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Water & Electric Board (EWEB) hosted an electric car guest drive event Saturday - an opportunity for the public to test drive and talk to local electric vehicle owners. From gas to electric, EWEB is letting its customers test drive the latest electric vehicles on...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

POLICE K9S UNLEASHED HAPPENING SUNDAY

Friends of the Umpqua Valley Police K9s will present Police K9s Unleashed this Sunday. The event will feature demonstrations from multiple agencies with K9s including searches, captures, pursuits and more. Special edition t-shirts, limited edition K9 fleece blankets, and stuffed K9 dogs will be on sale. It will be held...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
#Marshfield High School
kcfmradio.com

Rhody Court Crowned; Another Arrest in ATV Theft; Pfizer Recommendation; Rhody Festival

It was a packed house at the Florence Events Center last night for the coronation of the Rhododendron Queen and the King of the Coast. The spectacular that signifies the beginning of the Rhododendron Festival here in Florence was filled with entertainment and laughs as 5 young men and 5 young women along with 5 junior princesses wowed the crowd. Dancing and music was the center focus as some performed piano, some sang and some danced their way across the stage. Runner up to queen Rhododendra, Cameron Kentta performed a monologue and addressed her trials as a young person on the Autism Spectrum. In the end the coronation handed out several individual scholarships, one which included a $500 prize for performance which was won by Mapleton Senior Joe Shepard for a latin dance, the other awarded to Haylee Cole for a Jazz dance routine. The pair also went on to take the Crown as Queen Rhododendra and King of the Court. As mentioned before Princess Cameron Kentta was runner up and Prince Chad Hughes was runner up for the King of the Coast.
FLORENCE, OR
kpic

Eugene Police to continue 'heavy patrol' of parties in neighborhood near UO

EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police again plan "a heavy patrol presence" in the neighborhoods west of the University of Oregon campus. Last weekend, police issued over 64 citations in the course of the weekend. Stepped up patrols are in response to recent "disorderly party incidents in the west University area...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED THURSDAY INCIDENT

A transient was jailed following an alleged incident on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 8:30 a.m. the 27-year old was walking along the railroad tracks in the 10,000 block Old Highway 99 South in the Myrtle Creek area. The suspect was allegedly getting between rail cars while employees were trying to hook them up, and preventing the employees from working.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Crash along Highway 99 sends at least three to the hospital

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- At least three people were taken to the hospital following a crash along Highway 99 at about 9 p.m., officials said. This happened about 5 miles south of Junction City near milepost 113, according to Tripcheck. Drivers experienced slight delays and were urged to take other...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
kezi.com

'Along Came Trudy' loses liquor license following COVID violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. --- The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission voted to cancel Along Came Trudy's alcohol license following a string of COVID-related violations. Ultimately, commissioners agreed with the findings of an Oregon Administrative Law Judge that Along Came Trudy stayed open for inside dining despite an Executive Order that limited that activity in order to prevent the spread of the virus.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN CITED FOR TWO DRIVING INCIDENTS

Roseburg Police cited a woman for two alleged driving incidents on Wednesday. An RPD report said the first one occurred near the corner of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Oak Street at about 9:30 p.m. The woman was cited and released after she was found driving while her license is suspended at the misdemeanor level.
ROSEBURG, OR
austintalks.org

When skyscrapers are not of men

The skyscrapers are not man-made. The plush hills in the distance surround the 15-minute ride to the hospital where I work in Springfield, Oregon. The forest greenery worshipping the grey clouds are a far cry from the ominous steel buildings of the Windy City. The people are nothing like the...
CHICAGO, IL
kezi.com

Police operation seizes thousands of dollars' worth of drugs

EUGENE, Ore. -- A months-long investigation led to a police operation that seized thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs and stolen property on Tuesday, police say. Police said that members of the Eugene Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit began to get information as early as March 2022 that large quantities of drugs and a few guns were being stockpiled at a house on Royal Avenue near Fisher Road. Officials said that the investigation concluded that the residents, Joe Anthony Harker, 38, and Shayla Kay Lawray Bennett, 27, were involved and a search warrant for the house was granted by a judge. The search warrant was served on May 17.
EUGENE, OR

