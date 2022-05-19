ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Canadian EBM staple Front Line Assembly plays Ybor City on Saturday

By Paul Catala
cltampa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will be 36 years of industrial-strength electro-bliss going from the stage and into your ears on Saturday night at Orpheum when Front Line Assembly stabs its staccatos into the band’s first Tampa show...

www.cltampa.com

Comments / 0

