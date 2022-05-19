Canadian EBM staple Front Line Assembly plays Ybor City on Saturday

Gabe Serbian—the longtime drummer of San Diego noise punk outfit the Locust—has died. The Locust confirmed the news on their official Facebook page earlier today (May 1). “It’s with heavy hearts that we have to share the passing of Gabe Serbian on April 30th, 2022,” the band wrote in a statement. “This world will miss Gabe as a friend, family member, musician, and artist. He will continue to live on in so many ways and through everyone he has connected with during his time with us.” Serbian was 44 years old, though he would have turned 45 today, Pitchfork confirmed. “We hope that you can find a way to celebrate his life,” the Locust added in their statement. The group asked that fans give Serbian’s family privacy at this time. They also shared a link for Serbian’s memorial fund. All donations will go to Serbian’s family.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 21 DAYS AGO