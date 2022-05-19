Canadian EBM staple Front Line Assembly plays Ybor City on Saturday

Click here to read the full article. Dio’s debut album, Holy Diver, will be reissued this summer to mark what would have been the 80th birthday of the late Ronnie James Dio. The four-CD set, dubbed Holy Diver: Super Deluxe Edition, contains a new remix of the album by Joe Barresi (Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold), the original album remastered, a live album recorded in 1983, and a compendium of outtakes, single versions of tracks, and B-sides. It will come out on July 8, two days ahead of Dio’s birthday.
Barresi’s new mix of the title cut sounds crisp — Dio’s vocal harmonies pop out amid Vivian...
