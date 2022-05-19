ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Grand Slam" at Lay Park

“Grand Slam” is a special summertime program for individuals aged 11-17 who reside in Athens-Clarke County. This program takes place Friday evenings in June and July from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Lay Park located at 297 Hoyt Street.

Evenings include games, giveaways, guest speakers, life enrichment activities, music, refreshments, sports, and more.

The program is free of charge, however online registration is required at www.accgov.com/grandslam

For more information, please call 706-613-3596 or visit www.accgov.com/grandslam.

