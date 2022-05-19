The City of Fontana Summer 2022 Recreation Activity Brochure is Now Available!

The City of Fontana's Community Service Department is proud to release its latest brochure presenting activities, services, and programs for Summer 2022. The Activity Brochure was mailed to every household in Fontana and is also available at all Fontana community centers, City Hall, and the Lewis Library. View it online at SummerBrochure.Fontana.org.

The Brochure covers months May through August with some of the featured highlights including eight fun, affordable summer camp sessions, aquatic classes, lessons, recreational swim, as well as family-favorite summer events such as Fontana Days, 4th of July, and Summer Concerts. There are also new free family-fun neighborhood events coming up that we are excited to share.

Mark your calendars and make a date to spend your summer in Fontana:

NEW EVENT: Certified Farmers’ Markets - Sundays, 12-5pm at Fontana Park and Thursdays, 2-6pm at Southridge Park

Certified Sundays, 12-5pm at Fontana Park and Thursdays, 2-6pm at Southridge Park Fontana Walks! Saturdays May 14, 8am at Mary Vagle Nature Center | June 11, 8am at Miller Park Amphitheater | July 9, 7am at Fontana Park | August 13, 7am at Miller Park Amphitheater

Saturdays May 14, 8am at Mary Vagle Nature Center | June 11, 8am at Miller Park Amphitheater | July 9, 7am at Fontana Park | August 13, 7am at Miller Park Amphitheater Special Needs Resource & Family Fun Day May 21, 10am-2pm at Miller Amphitheater

May 21, 10am-2pm at Miller Amphitheater Fontana Days Festival June 2 & 3, 5-10pm | June 4 & 5, 12pm-10pm at Veterans Park

June 2 & 3, 5-10pm | June 4 & 5, 12pm-10pm at Veterans Park Fontana Days RUN June 4 at 7am Fontana City Hall

June 4 at 7am Fontana City Hall Family Movie Nights Wednesdays, June 6-July 27, 6 p.m. at Steelworkers’ Auditorium

Wednesdays, June 6-July 27, 6 p.m. at Steelworkers’ Auditorium Skate Nights Wednesdays, June 8, 15, 22, 29, July 6, 13, 20, 27 | 6-8 pm at Fontana Park Sports Pavilion

Wednesdays, June 8, 15, 22, 29, July 6, 13, 20, 27 | 6-8 pm at Fontana Park Sports Pavilion Summer Concerts Thursdays, June 9, 16, 23, 30, July 7, 14, 21, 28 | 5-9pm at Miller Park Amphitheater

Thursdays, June 9, 16, 23, 30, July 7, 14, 21, 28 | 5-9pm at Miller Park Amphitheater Dive-In Movie Nights Thursdays, June 9-July 28 at 7pm-9:30pm Heritage Pool

Thursdays, June 9-July 28 at 7pm-9:30pm Heritage Pool Saturdays June 11-July 30 at 7-9:30pm Don Day Pool *Regular admission fees apply

NEW EVENT: Family Fun Nights - Coming to a neighborhood park near you! Saturdays, June-July, 5-9pm

- Coming to a neighborhood park near you! Saturdays, June-July, 5-9pm NEW EVENT: Singing Movies Under the Stars - June 21 (Moana) | July 19 (SING 2) August 16 (Descendants 2) Tuesdays | 6-9:30pm Miller Amphitheater

- June 21 (Moana) | July 19 (SING 2) August 16 (Descendants 2) Tuesdays | 6-9:30pm Miller Amphitheater NEW EVENT: Dance Fontana - June 28 - Ladies of Pop July 26 - Country Western August 23 - All That 90’s Music Tuesdays | 7-11pm Center Stage Theater

- June 28 - Ladies of Pop July 26 - Country Western August 23 - All That 90’s Music Tuesdays | 7-11pm Center Stage Theater Fontana Car Show - Fridays, Jul 1, Aug 5, September 2, 5-9pm at Civic Center Campus

Fridays, Jul 1, Aug 5, September 2, 5-9pm at Civic Center Campus 4th of July Celebration July 4, 6-9pm at Miller Park Amphitheater

July 4, 6-9pm at Miller Park Amphitheater Back 2 School Bash July 23, 10-2pm at Jack Bulik Pavilion

July 23, 10-2pm at Jack Bulik Pavilion Fontana Arts Festival July 30, 5-10pm at Fontana Park

July 30, 5-10pm at Fontana Park National Night Out Aug 2, 5-8pm at Miller Amphitheater

For more information on summer programming, activities, and events, visit Recreation.Fontana.org or call the Community Services Department at (909) 349-6900 (English) or (909) 349-6901 (Espanol).