ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jayson Tatum’s Tattoos: Everything To Know About His Body Ink

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VAA9k_0fjfSev000
Image Credit: Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Shutterstock

As a superstar NBA player, Jayson Tatum has all eyes on him whenever he sets foot on the basketball court. Fans not only get to witness his incredible athletic skills, but they also get to check out the 24-year-old Boston Celtic’s impressive array of tattoos. The St. Louis native has been adding to his body art collection since he first signed on to play hoops professionally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SSG44_0fjfSev000
Jayson Tatum has an impressive collection of tattoos. (Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Shutterstock)

“I always wanted to be like my dad so I always wanted to get tattoos,” Jayson told NBC Sports, recalling how he first got inked on his wrists right before the start of his rookie season in 2017. “And it hurt so bad, I was like I’m never doing it again. But then I had a son so that was my next tattoo. I wanted something to compliment this leg. Then I got a picture of my mom.”

And so on and so forth. “They hurt though, every time, they hurt,” he added.

While Jayson continues to add more ink whenever he has free time or space on his body, HollywoodLife will take a deep dive into the pieces he currently has to find out what they all mean! Keep reading to learn more about Jayson’s tattoos, below!

Mom’s Portrait

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q48Z7_0fjfSev000
Jayson Tatum (John Locher/AP/Shutterstock)

On his right shin, Jayson embedded a portrait of his mother, Brandy Cole, hugging him when he was merely a toddler. The basketball phenom certainly is a proud mama’s boy!

Father & Son

Jason has an exquisite tattoo of himself wearing his number 0 jersey and a baseball hat backwards as he holds his son, Jayson Tatum Jr. The ink is on his left thigh and has the phrase “Like father, like son” below it.

Inspirational Quote

On his left calf, Jayson has the phrase “I JUST DIDN’T QUIT” inked in bold letters. Beneath the phrase is a pair of checkered flags and the words “Hussle Man” tattooed below the flags. Fans have speculated the ink is a tribute to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Kobe Bryant Tribute

In August 2021, Jayson debuted his new tattoo in honor of the late NBA icon Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. The tattoo is two black mamba snakes (Kobe’s nickname was the Black Mamba) in the shape of the number 24, Kobe’s number for the Lakers.

Jayson and Kobe were buddies, and the Lakers’ legend would often dispense invaluable advice to the young star. “I remember one talk, it might have been after a game, and he was saying that a lot of people won’t understand what you do,” Jayson explained to ABC News. “He said, ‘What I mean by that is, the ones that really want to be great and really want to be special really take that whatever-it-takes mentality.’ He told me it takes sacrifice, because the ultimate question is about how much are you willing to give up to be great.”

Year Of Birth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VvloV_0fjfSev000
Jayson Tatum (Aflo/Shutterstock)

The number 98 is written in gigantic font on Jayson’s left knee. Many contribute the tattoo to being a nod to his birthdate, March 3, 1998.

His Old Jerseys

Jayson wanted a reminder of where he got his start playing hoops, so he inked his high school jersey and his college jersey on his left calf. The Chaminade jersey with the number 22 represents his high school Chaminade College Preparatory School and the Duke 0 jersey represents his college basketball jersey playing with the Duke Blue Devils.

St. Louis Explosion

On the right thigh is what appears to be a nuclear explosion with the words “St. Louis ’til the world blows.” The ink is most probably a nod to his hometown, St. Louis, MIssouri, and his devotion to it

Hometown Again

In one of his newer tattoos, displayed prominently on his back, Jayson has a huge image of a house, a street sign reading “Archer” and the words “U. City” underneath it. University City is in western St. Louis.

The Big Back Tattoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jwtYq_0fjfSev000
Jayson Tatum (Richard Ellis/UPI/Shutterstock)

Jayson has deep religious beliefs and as a proud Christian decided to honor those with the phrase “GODS WILL” in gigantic font across his upper back. Below it, he had ““Proverbs 3:5-6” stamped, which is a Bible verse that reads, “Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Nets parting ways with notable Kevin Durant favorite?

Kevin Durant endured plenty of tumult this season with the Brooklyn Nets, and now one of his favorite people may no longer be with the team to boot. Veteran basketball writer Marc Stein reports this week that Nets director of development Adam Harrington will “likely” be leaving the team in what is being called an “unexpected” move.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Jimmy Butler Injury News

The Miami Heat may be up on the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but at what cost? Just a minute out of the break, star forward Jimmy Butler was forced to leave the action with a knee injury. Now, the team announced, Butler will miss the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tatum explains shoulder injury suffered in Game 3

The TD Garden crowd collectively gasped when Jayson Tatum went down holding his shoulder late in the fourth quarter of Game 3 vs. the Miami Heat. The Boston Celtics star appeared to be in serious pain before exiting to the locker room. Fortunately for the C's, Tatum was able to...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
The Spun

Celtics Announce Jayson Tatum's Status For Game 4

Jayson Tatum suffered an injury scare late in Saturday's Game 3 loss to the Miami Heat, but he's on track to play Monday night. According to Marc Stein, the Boston Celtics have listed their superstar forward as probable for a vital Game 4 matchup at TD Garden. Tatum briefly exited...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Top Ronda Rousey Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a big night in the fighting world, with a premier boxing match and a slate of UFC events taking place. Ronda Rousey is no stranger to a big fight night. The former UFC standout turned wrestling star has been a part of several notable fight nights over the course of her career. She's been a part of some cool things outside of the fighting ring, too.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Nipsey Hussle
The Spun

Look: Former Duke Star Got Engaged On Campus Yesterday

San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones had quite the special day on Saturday. The former Duke star basketball player got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Maddy Torres on the Blue Devils campus. Jones and Torres have been dating since they both went to Duke, so it makes perfect sense that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

VIRAL: Amazing Clip Of Jayson Tatum's Son After Game 2

The Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat by a score of 127-102 on Thursday night in Florida to take Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The huge win tied up the series at 1-1 as the teams will now head back to Boston for Games 3 and 4. The...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Inked#Boston Celtic#Nbc Sports
The Spun

Look: Former Duke Star Attending Harvard Business School

It's not uncommon for college basketball stars to return to school after their playing careers are over. But one former Duke star is resuming his education at one of America's most prestigious institutions. On Sunday, former Blue Devil Marshall Plumlee announced that he's attending the Harvard Business School. He'll be...
COLLEGES
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

2 Coaches Move On To Final Round For Lakers: Fans React

The Los Angeles Lakers aren't ready to hire a new coach just yet, but they're making significant progress in their coaching search. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts are among the candidates who have advanced to the final round of interviews for the Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
191K+
Followers
17K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy