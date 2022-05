The following is an editorial written by Seehafer News Reporter Ryan Brahm. I was at Valders High School earlier this week to cover a story about the student group Sources of Strength giving a donation to Prevent Suicide Manitowoc County. I was met at the District office by Alison Taylor, who is the adult leader for the group. While she was taking me back to her room, my eyes were drawn to the stunning student art on display in the lobby. The sheer talent of the students was astonishing to me, but one piece grabbed my attention. This one.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO