Fontana, California

Water Safety Challenge Day & Poolside Concert

 5 days ago
Get ready to make a splash on Friday, May 20! The Fontana Park Aquatics Center is bringing summer a bit early this year with their family-fun Water Safety Challenge Day & Poolside Concert on Friday, May 20 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Fontana Park Aquatic Center (15610 Summit Ave.).

Pack your towels and swim gear for a fun evening featuring live music from Bumptown (Top 40s & Latin), recreational swim, water slides, splash pad and water safety activities like CPR demonstrations. There will also be local vendors and community groups sharing information and resources.

This annual Water Safety Challenge Day aims to raise awareness around water safety and drowning prevention. This is a free event.

For swimwear guidelines and policies, please visit the Aquatics website here or contact the Fontana Park Aquatic Center at (909) 854-5111.

Fontana is a city in San Bernardino County, California. Founded by Azariel Blanchard Miller in 1913, it remained essentially rural until World War II, when entrepreneur Henry J. Kaiser built a large steel mill in the area. It is now a regional hub of the trucking industry, with the east-west Interstate 10 and State Route 210 crossing the city and Interstate 15 passing diagonally through its northwestern quadrant.

