Get ready to make a splash on Friday, May 20! The Fontana Park Aquatics Center is bringing summer a bit early this year with their family-fun Water Safety Challenge Day & Poolside Concert on Friday, May 20 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Fontana Park Aquatic Center (15610 Summit Ave.).

Pack your towels and swim gear for a fun evening featuring live music from Bumptown (Top 40s & Latin), recreational swim, water slides, splash pad and water safety activities like CPR demonstrations. There will also be local vendors and community groups sharing information and resources.

This annual Water Safety Challenge Day aims to raise awareness around water safety and drowning prevention. This is a free event.

For swimwear guidelines and policies, please visit the Aquatics website here or contact the Fontana Park Aquatic Center at (909) 854-5111.