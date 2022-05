A resident of Del Webb Spruce Creek has been sentenced after a battle with his wife earlier this year over GPS directions at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa. Jeremiah Silano, 81, was placed on probation for two years after pleading no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

