The Steam Deck has been put through a torture test to determine its durability, with Valve’s handheld doing well for the most part – with one exception (kind of). The testing was performed by YouTube hardware destruction specialist JerryRigEverything, who took a blade to the Steam Deck’s case, as well as scratching and burning the display, and trying to bend the whole device to see if it would break.

