What's on TV Tonight: Emmy Rossum Shines in Angelyne

Today's most-watched shows include The Lincoln Lawyer, Ozark, and The Circle. Heading into the weekend, The Lincoln Lawyer is still the No. 1 show on Netflix's Daily Top 10 TV Shows list on Friday, May 20. The legal drama from superproducer David E. Kelley has been in the top spot for a week, and with no major Netflix releases this weekend, it seems likely to stay there for another few days at least. No. 2 is crime thriller Ozark, still performing well three weeks after the final episodes of the series were released. No. 3 is reality competition hit The Circle, followed by Mexican mystery thriller Who Killed Sara? at No. 4. The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib, the latest iteration of the Boss Baby children's media franchise, rounds out the top 5.
