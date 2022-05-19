ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The PGA Championship has returned Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the fifth time in 2022.

The Sooner State has plenty of golf major history. Southern Hills first hosted a major with the 1958 U.S. Open. The first PGA at SHCC was in 1970 when Dave Stockton won the first of his two PGA Championships.

The last time the PGA was there was in 2007, when Tiger Woods won the 13th of his 15 career majors.

Woods is back this week, headlining a field of 156 golfers in the second men’s major in 2022. The course is a par 70 and playing 7,356 yards. Take a look at some photos of the tournament.

