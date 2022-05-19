ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olive Branch, MS

In Memory of Mr. Dan Williams

obms.us
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Olive Branch Flag has been lowered to half staff out of respect and in...

www.obms.us

Comments / 0

Related
desotocountynews.com

Hernando A’Fair held Saturday

The Optimist Club of Hernando hosted the 48th annual A’Fair Saturday, May 21 around the DeSoto County Courthouse Square. A’Fair is held every year on the third Saturday of May. The day started early Saturday morning with the Laurie Wylie Memorial 5K Race at 7:30 a.m. All proceeds from the race go directly to the Laurie L. Wylie Education Fund.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Restoration Saturday returns to provide a second chance for Memphians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Saturday, dozens of Memphians took the first step in turning their lives around. The Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich and her office teamed up with the Shelby County General Sessions Clerk’s Office and the District 21 Prince Hall Masons for Restoration Saturday, a chance for people with criminal records to have their records expunged.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

New head named to oversee Blue Oval City construction

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A new position was created Friday to make sure West Tennessee communities have a voice during the construction of Blue Oval City. The West Tennessee City and County Associations selected Joe Barker to take on the role. In this position, Barker will help to prepare...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Olive Branch, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Olive Branch, MS
Government
actionnews5.com

Poor People’s Campaign to hold march and rally in Memphis Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival will hold a march and rally in Memphis on Monday. It’s part of a larger campaign and rally planned for the nation’s capital next month. The Reverend Dr. Alvin O’Neal Jackson delivered a...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Train hits truck in Olive Branch, mayor says

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A train smashed into a concrete truck in Olive Branch on Friday, May 20, according to Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams. At the scene of the crash, at Railroad Ave. and Highway 178, Mayor Adams told FOX13′s Mississippi Reporter Tom Dees that the concrete truck was being towed by a tow truck when the train slammed into it.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
ediblememphis.com

48(ish) Hours in Memphis (Updated)

Most Memphians have a short list of “things to do with visitors”—and we absolutely want you to trust your friends when visiting the Bluff City. However, for those of you who have trust issues or don’t have friends in town, see below for our suggestions for an action-packed weekend trip with lots and lots of food stops.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Mayor#Obi#The Board Of Aldermen
WREG

Bluff City Fair returns to Liberty Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Carnival rides, games and food are back as the Bluff City Fair returns to Liberty Park. The gates opened Friday and the fair will run through May 30. There will be thrill shows and kids can stop by the petting zoo. Don’t forget, there’s music, Pronto pups and cotton candy. If you’re […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

‘Buddy’s Law’ signed into law by Mississippi governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - A new Mississippi law is strengthening animal rights advocates’ fight against animal cruelty in the Magnolia State. “Buddy’s Law,” or Amendment no. 1 of HB 1065, was signed into law by Governor Tate Reeves Thursday afternoon, which would require mandatory counseling sessions for both adults and juveniles who intentionally inflict harm on domestic animals.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
tri-statedefender.com

Weirich, Mulroy locked in a duel of narratives in DA’s race

An already contentious race sizzled this week as Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich pushed back on scathing criticism for opening her campaign headquarters in Germantown on Monday (May 16). Detractors blasted Weirich as an “out of touch” incumbent at a Tuesday (May 17) news conference. Weirich struck back almost...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WATN Local Memphis

USPS releasing 'Mighty Mississippi' Forever stamps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The United States Postal Service is releasing a new line of Forever stamps to honor the Mississippi River. According to the Postal Service, the 10 different stamps will follow the river's course from north to south. They'll be released Monday, May 23. The stamps will be...
MEMPHIS, TN
radionwtn.com

43 Arrested In Obion, Weakley, Dyer, Lake As Part Of “Operation River Run”

Memphis, TN – United States Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr., and United States Marshal Tyreece Miller today announced Operation “River Run,” a joint federal, state, and local law enforcement initiative that resulted in the arrest of 43 violent fugitives in West Tennessee. These individuals were arrested on a variety of criminal charges, including possession of drugs, homicide, illegal possession of firearms by prohibited persons, violation of federal supervised release, state probation and parole violations, burglary, sex crimes and aggravated assault. This coordinated effort to reduce violence was led by the United States Marshals Service.
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Bluff City Fair kicks off at Liberty Park in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bluff City Fair kicks off Friday afternoon in Memphis at Liberty Park. The 10-day event offers dozens of carnival rides and kiddie rides, attractions and shows, and all your favorite fair food, including funnel cakes, corn dogs, and cotton candy. There is also an all-day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy