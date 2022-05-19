ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Trump returning to NC with conservative 'American Freedom Tour'

By Staff Report
Statesville Record & Landmark
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO — Former President Donald J. Trump will be back in Greensboro on July 15 as part of the American Freedom Tour. Trump, who was last at a public event in Greensboro in 2016 shortly before...

Comments / 52

Roxanne
3d ago

He’s coming to steal some more money from his gullible supporters. 🤣🤣🤣

Sandra Scarbrough
2d ago

That will be one great rally! I hope its televised! I live at N.C. but with the price of gas I guess I'll stay home and watch!

Irish!
2d ago

Trump20204!❤❤❤❤🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷

