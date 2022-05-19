ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Housing and Services, Inc to Open Latest Permanent Supportive Housing Solution, Building on 35 Year History of Success

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHousing and Services, Inc. (www.HSI-NY.org) – a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide innovative solutions for homeless and housing insecure New Yorkers through the development and management of permanent supportive housing – will host community leaders, elected officials and other stakeholders at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of...

brooklyneagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
vnexplorer.net

Bronx landlord is violating state rent aid program, say tenants

A Bronx landlord is running afoul of the state’s emergency rental assistance program, say tenants who claim they’re being squeezed by the wealthy property owner. But the landlord contends that’s simply not the case and that the situation is more complicated than their renters are letting on.
BRONX, NY
WETM 18 News

Highest-earning counties in New York

The 2019 median household income in the U.S. was $68,703, up 6.8% from 2018. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in New York using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Bronx City Council Members Introduce Bill Expanding Heat Sensor Program to Track Building Heat Requirements

Following the City Council’s May 19th vote on the first package of fire safety legislation to pass in response to the Jan. 9 Twin Parks North West fire tragedy, a group of primarily Bronx council members in the form of Council Members Pierina Sanchez (C.D. 14), Althea Stevens (C.D. 16), Amanda Farias (C.D. 18) and Carmen De La Rosa (C.D. 10), have introduced a further bill which aims to to expand the city’s Heat Sensor Program (HSP). According to the councilmembers’ offices, the program identifies buildings with recurring heat violations for enhanced monitoring and enforcement.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Health
New York City, NY
Society
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Health
FingerLakes1.com

All-Electric Building Act: New buildings would require electric appliances for space, water heating, and cooking by 2023

New York elected officials are calling on the General Assembly to pass legislation to transition new buildings off fossil fuels, saying it would make the state cleaner and healthier. The All-Electric Building Act would require new buildings to have all-electric appliances for space and water heating and cooking by 2023....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Angelicque Moreno becomes a Brooklyn Bar Association officer

When President-Elect Richard Klass gets sworn in during a ceremony at Borough Hall next month, he will be joined by his fellow officers including distinguished trial attorney Angelicque Moreno. The announcement that Moreno will be the incoming treasurer of the Brooklyn Bar Association was officially made during the Annual Meeting...
BROOKLYN, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Newark Housing Authority demolishes complex to make way for new senior community

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka joined the Newark Housing Authority and other dignitaries on May 9 to launch the demolition of 48 units at the vacant 2.3-acre public housing site formerly known as West Side Village. The land will become the site of a new affordable 176-unit senior citizen housing community to be known as Highland Views.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supportive Housing#Affordable Housing#Green Roofs#New Yorkers#Bedford#Hsi Social Services#Leed
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Monday, May 23, 2022

LUNA PARK AWARDS FUNDS TO 3 YOUTH-CENTERED CHARITIES: Today, Luna Park in Coney Island hosted a check presentation ceremony to benefit three local Brooklyn charities — all of which benefit Brooklyn’s youth — as a result of the 2022 Opening Day sales. Children of Promise, NYC in Bedford-Stuyvesant (Bed-Stuy), Brooklyn, which assists children of incarcerated parents and empower them to build brighter futures; the Coney Island Sharks, which offers a free athletics program that also incorporates life skills through mentoring and tutoring; and Operation H.O.O.D. (Helping Our Own Develop) Cure Violence Initiative in Coney Island identifies and mediates conflicts among high-risk youth, will each receive $25,000.00 from Luna Park in Coney Island which will go towards supporting their respective programs.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Bridge Rockaway Affordable Housing Complex Breaks Ground in Brownsville, Brooklyn

Developers and city officials recently joined to celebrate the start of construction on a dual-building affordable housing complex in Brownsville, Brooklyn. The development site is located on Newport Street between Thatford and Rockaway Avenues and will debut as Bridge Rockaway. The Bridge Rockaway development team includes privately owned entity Mega...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 61-63 Pitt Street on Manhattan’s Lower East Side

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 61-63 Pitt Street, a 12-story residential building on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Designed by Frank J. Quatela Architects and developed by Paul Stallings of 6 Strong Realty LLC, the structure yields 59 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 18 units for residents at 70 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $45,258 to $187,330.
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

Bronx Community Board 10 votes on Throgs Neck Upzoning Project

Community Board 10 voted against the Throgs Neck Upzoning Project on Thursday, after a 90-minute debate. The project proposed four development sites along Bruckner Boulevard, including affordable housing and a grocery store. Councilmember Marjorie Velasquez was unable to be in attendance, but says that she does not support the project.
BRONX, NY
newyorkconstructionreport.com

Imminent end of 421-a brings NY rental housing construction boom; will there then be a bust?

The clock is ticking on the final days of a likely-to-expire tax break that real estate developers rely on to build new apartments. Developers are rushing to get started on projects eligible for the 421-a tax incentive — but what will happen to the New York apartment housing construction market after the June 15 deadline passes and Albany fails to pass an extension?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Bridge and Street Closures in The Bronx from May 20 to June 29

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has advised of the following street and bridge closures in the Bronx from May 20 to June 29. Bruckner Boulevard between 3 Avenue and Lincoln Avenue: This street will be closed Fridays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 29 to facilitate crane operation.
BRONX, NY
Gothamist.com

Court finalizes new NY congressional, state Senate maps

A state judge finalized New York's congressional and state Senate district maps early Saturday, putting them in place for the next decade barring any further lawsuits. Carnegie Mellon University fellow Jonathan Cervas, who was tasked with redrawing new district lines after a set of Democrat-drawn maps were overturned, submitted his final maps late Friday night, with Acting State Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister ordering them into place just after midnight Saturday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Object lands near mayor

Mayor Eric Adams was posing for a photo with a woman during a public appearance in Brooklyn when an object hit the ground not far away from him. Witnesses said it was a small can.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy