GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate couple tied the knot during a ceremony in Greenville on Sunday, over six decades after they first met. In 1959, Harold Cothran stopped by the church that Marie Atkinson was singing at and asked her for her number. The pair happily dated for around three months before Cothran left for National Guard Duty and became engaged during his time away.

17 HOURS AGO