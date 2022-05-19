ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uintah, UT

Nine Uintah High Students Sign Letters of Intent to Become Teachers

basinnow.com
 5 days ago

It is a skin tingling thrill when a student athlete declares their intention to play sports in college on signing day. Well, Uintah High School teacher Janalee Merrell Watkins,...

basinnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
basinnow.com

Local High School Grad Recipient Of Competitive Piano Scholarship

A Uintah High graduate is the recipient of a competitive scholarship through the Utah Music Foundation. Vernal’s own Laura Anderson is the recipient of the 2022 Alana Cope Eaton Piano Scholarship. “I have been taking piano and violin lessons since I was four years old, and music has been a central part of my life ever since then,” shares Laura. “This year I auditioned for this scholarship with Franz Liszt’s ‘Un Sospiro,’ a technical and expressive Etude. I have my own piano studio called Anderson A-Tempos and absolutely LOVE teaching kids to enjoy playing the piano as much as I do.” Laura will be attending Brigham Young University this fall to study Nursing with a minor in Music.
VERNAL, UT
basinnow.com

Duchesne County School District Announce Summer Lunch

Duchesne County School District has announced that they will be having the summer lunch program. The program will be at Centennial Elementary, Duchesne Elementary, East Elementary, and Myton Elementary. The program will be going back to traditional Summer Lunch. This means all meals have to be eaten at the school sites. Summer lunch is free for kids 18 and younger, with adults being able to purchase a meal for $4. There is only one meal per child. The program will run June 6th to July 29th and all sites will be closed July 4th. All schools will serve from 11:30am to 12:15pm. East Elementary will serve on the front lawn of the school. Centennial Elementary will serve in the cafeteria and patrons should enter on the west side of the building. Duchesne Elementary will also serve in the cafeteria but patrons should enter on the east side of the building.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
basinnow.com

Uintah School District Announces Details Of Free Summer Lunch Program

Uintah School District has announced the details of the free summer lunch program. Starting June 1st, lunches will be available in the Vernal area at Ashley and Naples Elementary on weekdays from 11:30am to 12:30pm. During the month of June, curbside pick-up is available due to a federal waiver. Starting July 1st, however, lunches will only be available at Ashley Elementary and must be eaten on-site due to federal regulations. The free summer lunch program is also available on the west side of Uintah County. Lunches will be available on weekdays at the Randlett Community Center, Whiterocks Community Center, Uintah River High School, and Richardson Park. Lunch will be available for free for anyone age 18 and younger. For more information, contact Uintah School District.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
basinnow.com

DWS Employment Update

The Department of Workforce Services has released the updated employment numbers for April 2022. Utah’s current job count is 1,664,800. The employment count for April was 431 in Daggett County, 8,004 in Duchesne County, and 12,902 in Uintah County. Compared to one year prior, that is down by 32 in Daggett, up by 325 in Duchesne, and up by 357 in Uintah. “The year has progressed into the springtime and the Utah economy continues on its expansionary path,” said Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. Utah’s April private sector employment recorded a year-over-year expansion of 4.3%, or a 57,600 job increase. All ten of Utah’s major private-sector industry groups posted net year-over-year job gains. Unemployment rates by county are expected to be released this week.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uintah, UT
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
basinnow.com

Unemployment Update By County

The Department of Workforce Services released updated county unemployment numbers on Monday. Daggett County remained the same from the month before at 3.5 percent unemployment. Duchesne County ticked down from 3.2 to 3.0 percent and Uintah County also lowered from 3.7 to 3.5 percent unemployment. Meanwhile, state unemployment is reaching new lows. “The unemployment rate has fallen to a new low of 1.9 percent,” said Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “The rate has been heading downward all year to date, so the current rate brings us to what we anticipated by this spring season. At 1.9%, the question now turns to how low can the unemployment rate go? Nationally, the U.S. economy is not sending troubling signals. But with inflation high and the Federal Reserve Board moving interest rates higher, many economists anticipate the U.S. economy will slow as the year progresses. That seems to be the Fed’s desire to combat the high inflation. If so, this will act as a restraining mechanism upon further lowering of the Utah unemployment rate.” Nationally, unemployment remained the same at 3.6 percent.
DAGGETT COUNTY, UT
basinnow.com

Ashley Regional Medical Center Offers Tips During Infant Formula Shortage

Anyone with a pulse on the vein of the media knows that there is a shortage of infant formula and Ashley Regional Medical Center wants to help. The Ashley Regional OB team has some tips to help the public find infant formula. It is best to search online if you are able to versus going from store to store. The team has put together some great handouts that are shared on the Ashley Regional Medical Center Facebook page. One handout is a tool to be able to check online resources. The other handout has a quick QR code you can use to search local stores.
VERNAL, UT
basinnow.com

Fruitland Man Arrested In Connection With Duchesne County Burglaries

Uintah Basin property owners who had their properties burglarized were relieved to learn of an arrest made. The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that Brad Dumas, a 46-year-old male from Fruitland, had been apprehended and booked into the Duchesne County Jail in connection with several burglaries around the county. The Sheriff’s Office shared that the investigation is still ongoing and no further information will be released at this time. The Sheriff’s Office also extended their gratitude to everyone that assisted in his arrest and to the public giving the deputies tips that led to Dumas’ arrest.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy