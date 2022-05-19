Nine Uintah High Students Sign Letters of Intent to Become Teachers

The Department of Workforce Services released updated county unemployment numbers on Monday. Daggett County remained the same from the month before at 3.5 percent unemployment. Duchesne County ticked down from 3.2 to 3.0 percent and Uintah County also lowered from 3.7 to 3.5 percent unemployment. Meanwhile, state unemployment is reaching new lows. “The unemployment rate has fallen to a new low of 1.9 percent,” said Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “The rate has been heading downward all year to date, so the current rate brings us to what we anticipated by this spring season. At 1.9%, the question now turns to how low can the unemployment rate go? Nationally, the U.S. economy is not sending troubling signals. But with inflation high and the Federal Reserve Board moving interest rates higher, many economists anticipate the U.S. economy will slow as the year progresses. That seems to be the Fed’s desire to combat the high inflation. If so, this will act as a restraining mechanism upon further lowering of the Utah unemployment rate.” Nationally, unemployment remained the same at 3.6 percent.

