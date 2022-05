Minnesota farmers are still way behind on their spring planting due to wet and cool conditions, and now they must face the real possibility of having reduced crop insurance coverage. Wednesday, May 25th is the final day growers can have full crop insurance coverage in the northern half of Minnesota, and May 31st is the final day for planting corn and retain full coverage in the southern half of the Gopher state. Any corn planted after those dates will see a reduction in crop insurance coverage. University of Minnesota Extension Educator, David Bau says farmers will need to make some decisions within the next few days.

