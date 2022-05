HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - There will be summer league baseball in Hastings in the matter of days. Friday, the Hastings Sodbusters along with several other teams who left the expedition league learned the good news. Back in February, the Expedition League sued the departing teams for breach of contract and filed an injunction to stop them from moving to the upstart Independence League. However, a South Dakota Judge denied those claims, which means baseball is back in Hastings for another summer and in a new league.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO