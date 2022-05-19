ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: StackZDPD: a novel encoding scheme for mass spectrometry data optimized for speed and compression ratio

By Jinyin Wang
Cover picture for the articleCorrection to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-09432-1, published online 30 March 2022. In the original version of this Article, Jinyin Wang was incorrectly listed as a corresponding author. The correct corresponding author for this Article is Changbin Yu. Correspondence and request for materials should be addressed to Yucb@sdfmu.edu.cn. In addition, there...

IN THIS ARTICLE
