San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar had some major criticism for San Francisco Giants fans after an incident during Friday’s game. Profar was angry after two Giants fans threw baseballs on the field in his direction while he was warming up in left prior to the bottom of the third inning. Profar felt the fans were throwing the baseballs at him, and even pointed out the supposed offenders to umpire Ted Barrett.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO