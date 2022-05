The Michigan Wolverines' running back room is loaded with talent. At the top will be one of the best duos in the country; Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. After that, there are some carries to be had from a list of big-bodied backs who will gain you a yard or two on short down situations. Leading that list will be Tavierre Dunlap, Leon Franklin and Kalel Mullings.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO