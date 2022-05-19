ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, NC

County posts largest deer harvest since 1995

By Max McCaskill
 4 days ago

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has released its annual deer harvest summary from the 2021-2022 season. Statewide, hunters reported a total of 168,427 deer killed. Here in Montgomery County, there were 3,123 deer reported...

#Deer Hunting
