Smith County Jail corrects some issues, still working to fulfill remedial order. "I'm working to bring a proposal to commissioners court. That should happen in the next month or so for hiring an architect firm to look at and begin the process of designing what would be the expansion of a jail in the future when necessary. So we can have that ready when we need to pull that off the shelf because of the significant lead time to actually get that passed and actually get that built," Judge Nathaniel Moran told the Texas Jail Commission.

MARSHALL, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO