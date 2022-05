CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America announced Monday that it has raised its U.S. minimum hourly wage to $22 as a next step in the company’s plans to increase to $25 by 2025. In the last five years, Bank of America raised the minimum hourly wage to $15 in 2017; in 2019 it rose to $17; in 2020, to $20 — and in October 2021, to $21. The announcement builds on the company’s history of being a leader in establishing a minimum rate of pay for its U.S. hourly employees.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO