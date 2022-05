We're getting ready to celebrate freedom and our history with Juneteenth, our newest national holiday! As you know, we don't play behind Juneteenth here in East Texas and while the rest of the nation is just now catching on, communities throughout our area have been celebrating for decades. We're excited to give you an opportunity to win your way in to one of the biggest events in East Texas celebrating Juneteenth!

ATHENS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO