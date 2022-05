A Cape Coral resident has been reported as missing/endangered by the Cape Coral Police Department. Shortly before 4:30 this afternoon, the CCPD reported that Miguel Luis Jerez Leyva was last seen today in the 600 block of Northeast 2nd Avenue riding a silver bicycle wearing a white shirt and blue shorts. He is described as an Hispanic male standing 5-foot-7, weighing 130 pounds with salt and pepper balding hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on his left bicep.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO