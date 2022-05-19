ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

A Bright Barcelona Apartment Has an Extremely Cute (and Organized!) Kitchen Pantry Idea

By Lula Poggi
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Kathleen Boonen, partner Jan Dönhardt, daughter, Lila, and son, Tom. Location: Barcelona, Spain. Size: 1615 square feet. Years lived in:...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

The $12 Amazon Find That Instantly Doubled My Closet Space (and It’s on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve always struggled with keeping my bedroom closet organized — even when I was a teenager who was blessed with a walk-in. But that teenager would be shocked if she knew what kind of space I was working with in Brooklyn. My bedroom can essentially only fit my bed, so all clothes must go in the closet or underneath the bed in storage bags. Last year, I was at my wit’s end, because my workout clothes could not be squeezed or squished onto my short and skinny closet shelves, so I went hunting on Amazon for a solution to my problem. I stumbled upon this three-shelf collapsible organizer, and my closet has never been tidier.
BROOKLYN, NY
Apartment Therapy

The Sister Site of One of Our Favorite Furniture Brands Is Having a Huge Sale on Sofas, Beds, and Dining Tables

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The best time to upgrade your furniture is when you can snag it at a deep, deep discount. If you’ve been looking to swap out your sofa, bed, or even your dining room set, look no further. Edloe Finch, the sister brand to editor-fave Albany Park, is a Black-owned company that sells not just super-chic sofas but also furniture for nearly every room in the home. You’ll find chairs, bed frames, coffee tables, and more to refresh any space with sophisticated flair. Even better, Edloe Finch is having a huge Memorial Day Sale with discounts on select furniture for your bedroom, dining room, and living room. Now through June 1, shoppers can use the code MDAY10 for 10 percent off orders up to $1,000, and the code MDAY12 for 12 percent off orders $1000 and up. And yes, that’s on top of the sale price!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

10 Stunning Decorative Powder Room Mirrors — for $150 (or Less!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Powder rooms are known for being a place where you can play with your decor (hello, wallpapered little jewel boxes!). Here’s a less expected way to bring personality to your half bath: Replace that boring builder-grade mirror with something that will bring you joy every time you see it.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Antique Shop#Flea Markets#Lila Tom#Las Ins Litas
Apartment Therapy

My Favorite Comfy (and Easy-to-Assemble!) Sofa Brand Has a Ridiculously Chic Line That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is — and They’re Having a Sale

Apartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team. You know where there’s a long weekend, there are huge sales happening, too! Memorial Day is over a week away, but some AT-editor-favorite brands have already kicked off sales on home decor, bedding, and lots of furniture. In fact, Albany Park, a Black-owned business known for high-quality sofas that ship quickly, launched their Memorial Day sales event today!
SHOPPING
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Country
Argentina
Apartment Therapy

Walmart Just Kicked Off Early Memorial Day Deals — Here Are the 10 Best to Snag ASAP

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Memorial Day is the official start to summer and also a sign that some of the best deals of the year are on the horizon. MDW sales are the perfect time to stock up on summertime essentials (or really any gear you’ve had your eye on), and this year, many of our favorite brands are launching their annual deals early. One mega-retailer on our radar right now? Walmart. Walmart kicked off its Memorial Day Sale early this year, so you don’t have to wait until next weekend to take advantage of deals.
TRAVEL
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Apartment Therapy

This Sunshiny Single-Family for Sale in Los Angeles Comes with a Bonus Wood Cabin

With multiple-offer situations taking place all over the country and interest rates flying high, it’s a struggle to buy even one house. But if you land this single-family for sale in Los Angeles, you get two bonus buildings with it. One is a Quonset hut, an arched single-room structure made of corrugated galvanized steel. Two sets of glass doors fill the space with light, making for a sweet yoga studio, writer’s den, or standalone living room. Right next to it, a few steps lead up to a darling blue wooden cabin with its own front porch. Inside, calming pine-colored walls and a vaulted ceiling make for a quaint home office (with the world’s quickest commute).
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

The one tool your kitchen can't do without

Give Emily Johnson a few good cans, and she'll do a great opening act. She has spent a lot of time thinking about can openers. Her uncanny knowledge of all things can opener comes from her job as senior editor at the food publication Epicurious, where she's tested dozens of them.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

Does Putting Aluminum Foil in Your Dishwasher Really Remove Water Stains? I Asked a Chemist

For as long as I can remember, my mom has always dropped a crumpled ball of aluminum in the dishwasher. She would place it right next to the utensils, pop in a tablet, and turn on the machine like what she did wasn’t sufficiently mysterious. I always thought it was a way to give old aluminum foil a second life — kind of how we let paper towels dry for a second use or dunk a tea bag into one more cup before tossing it. But then I saw the kitchen staff do the same thing when I was a waiter in college, confirming this was some kind of magic cleaning trick.
DORIS DAY
Apartment Therapy

This Nifty Doggy Door Is Rental Home-Friendly — And My Dog Loves It

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve lived in apartments and condos with no backyard for years, but the one thing my 14-year-old dog Charlie has always required is a balcony. He loves to sit outside, no matter the weather, which means he paws at the glass sliding door constantly, either to come inside or to get out. He started this habit years ago, and at first we didn’t mind opening and closing the door for him, especially since he tends to spend a ton of time outside, either snoozing or people-watching.
PETS
Apartment Therapy

Parachute Is Having a Rare Sale with 20% Off So Many Editor Favorites

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are so many sales happening around the week of Memorial Day that it can be hard to know where to start your shopping. While we’re bringing you all the best discounts out there (it’s hard work but someone has to do it!), there are a few sales that we at AT pay extra close attention to when they hit our inboxes. One of our faves? Parachute.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

West Elm Is Having an Epic Outdoor Sale on Patio Furniture, Fire Pits, and More

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Have sunny spring days made you want to spend more time outside? If so, then right now is a great time to upgrade your patio with some stylish outdoor furniture. A cozy chair and plush ottoman can turn your balcony into a relaxing oasis, and a table that does double-duty as a storage bin is the perfect place to stow away a blanket and pillows. Your deck will become THE spot to be for happy hour or a lazy Sunday staycation with a well-placed, comfy sofa and tray of drinks waiting to be plucked nearby. Already dreaming of your outdoor getaway? Then you’re in luck! West Elm is having a huge sale on outdoor patio furniture, where you can get up to 50 percent off outdoor dining tables, fire pits, decor, coffee tables, chairs, benches, and more. Check out some favorite picks below for some inspiration (or snag something you like), and shop the entire sale here.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy