Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Lawn Bowling Club open house

By Brian Kramp
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend, bring the family down to Milwaukee’s Lake Park for...

www.fox6now.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Guzi's Hunt for the Cure 5K race

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Runners are out in Oak Creek this morning for a good cause. Bill Miston joins FOX6 WakeUp from Lake Vista Park the Guzi's Hunt for the Cure.
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

High School Hot Shot - Lainey Vogt

When this Elkhorn sophomore is not competing for gold, you can probably find her down on the farm. Here's this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Elkhorn gymnast competes for gold when not on the farm

ELKHORN, Wis. - When this Elkhorn sophomore is not competing for gold, you can probably find her down on the farm. That's what makes Lainey Vogt this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot. "When I was little, I had a lot of elbow injuries," said Vogt. "So my doctor told...
ELKHORN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Enjoy outdoor music this summer

MILWAUKEE - The weather is getting warmer, and it's time to think summer. If you're looking for outdoor music and ways to enjoy some of your favorite spots, listen up. Molly Snyder, with OnMilwaukee.com, shares some of the best spots to catch live music this summer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Milwaukee sports, entertainment district: Marquette sells 11 acres

MILWAUKEE - Marquette University announced on Friday, May 20 it has sold an 11-acre parcel of land it purchased in 2014 and 2015 – and the land will be developed into a sports and entertainment district. A news release says Bear Development with Kacmarcik Enterprises will manage the development.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New community kitchen in Kenosha

Attention all cooks, there’s a new community kitchen in Kenosha with a mission of giving local chefs a space to fulfill their dreams in the food industry. Brian is at the Kenosha Incubator Community Kitchen learning more about K.I.C.K. and what delicious products are coming out of it. Attention...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brewers, Habitat partnership; Brandon Woodruff shares his skills, time

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Brewers pitcher showed off some skills away from the mound on Friday, May 20. Brandon Woodruff, along with the Famous Racing Sausages, helped out with the building of a home in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood. It was part of a partnership with Habitat for Humanity. FOX6 Photojournalist...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Al McGuire's legacy lives on at the Next Act Theatre

MILWAUKEE - Al McGuire passed away in 2001, but he remains one of the most memorable sports personalities in Milwaukee history. The former Marquette basketball coach is making a comeback, of sort. McGuire made the ultimate exit stage left, winning the 1977 national championship with Marquette in his final game...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Meteorite found in Kenosha County; 'A natural treasure'

KENSOHA COUNTY, Wis. - Meteorites typically burn up before breaking through Earth’s atmosphere, but some do make it through – with one of them landing in southeast Wisconsin. Austin Bagwell has loved studying rocks for most of his life. "This is something I really like," said Bagwell. His...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Green Alert canceled for Kenosha veteran

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Green Alert has been canceled for Jason Sanchez, 46, from Kenosha. He had been reported missing – but an updated alert indicates he was found safe.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha's Whittier Elementary celebrates before Hadfield merger

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Whittier Elementary in Waukesha held its final celebration Saturday before its upcoming merger with Hadfield Elementary in the fall. As one chapter closes, another one opens. After 67 years, Whittier Elementary is turning the page. "We are celebrating the last days and months of Whittier Waukesha," said...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

6 arrested in Wauwatosa, 'pulling on car door handles'

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A concerned caller sent officers to the area near 107th and North in Wauwatosa Sunday, May 22. Police said officers responded just after 7 p.m. after learning of a group of individuals "pulling on car door handles." When the officers attempted to make contact with the individuals,...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield LensCrafters theft, 6 pairs of glasses worth $1,805

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking to identify and locate a man who stole glasses from LensCrafters. The theft happened on May 10 at the store on Bluemound Road. According to police, the man left the store without paying for $1,805 worth of glasses -- six pairs. He's described...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Marquette police: Attempted vehicle theft, assault near 17th and Kilbourn

MILWAUKEE - The Marquette University Police Department is investigating an attempted theft of a vehicle and assault that happened Sunday, May 22 near 17th and Kilbourn. It happened around 1 p.m. According to police, an individual not affiliated with Marquette attempted to intervene when he witnessed a suspect attempting to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Friday shootings injure 3

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, May 20 was called to investigated at least four separate shooting incidents. Three Milwaukee men were injured and taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries. 61st and Morgan. Police said someone in a vehicle fired several shots into an unoccupied parked vehicle....
MILWAUKEE, WI

