Heading To Area Waterways Soon?

As the North Sound’s spring weather improves this weekend and boaters of all kinds head to area waterways, the warmer drier weather will coincide with National Safe Boating Week. National Safe Boating Week kicks off on Friday, May 20th with Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day. Take...
SEATTLE (AP) – An invasive European green crab was captured in Hood Canal, the farthest south the species has been found in the Salish Sea. The Seattle Times reports volunteers with Washington Sea Grant trapped the male European green crab this week in Nick’s Lagoon near Seabeck in Kitsap County. The organization has been tasked by the state with early detection of the crab’s spread. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will increase trapping there to assess the scope of the green crab presence and try to locally eradicate the species. The crab preys on juvenile clams before they reach harvestable age, out-competes native crab species, and wreaks havoc on marine and estuary ecosystems.
EVERETT, Wash., Friday, May 20, 2022 – Snohomish County Public Works, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, reopened Mountain Loop Highway to traffic in both directions on Friday, May 20 between Granite Falls and Darrington. The highway is open 10 days earlier than Memorial Day weekend. The annual winter closure is normally early November until end of May.
High winds and rough seas caused an inflatable boat to capsize on Lake Washington near the I-90 bridge on Wednesday, leading to a dramatic water rescue of two men and a toddler. Thankfully, the Seattle Police Department’s Harbor Patrol was called to rescue the boaters. The video, shared by the...
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Invasive European green crabs first detected on the Washington coast have now been found as far inland as Hood Canal, officials say. The invasive species were first found in Puget Sound in 2016, prompting the Washington Sea Grant and State Fish & Wildlife to extensively monitor the population. Most recently, the Lummi Nation declared a disaster in November, when green crabs swarmed the Lummi Sea Pond. The tribe removed 70,000 crabs over the course of several months.
It's the secret San Juan Island. Lesser known, ferry-line free, even got its own Sasquatch -- Guemes Island is a getaway among getaways. One store. One resort. Infinite relaxation. A ferry boat operated by Skagit County motors between Anacortes and Guemes about every half hour. The ride is a little...
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Roadwork on I-5 and some Whatcom County roads planned by the Washington State Department of Transportation is expected to create traffic impacts Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Daytime impacts. On Monday, May 23rd, from 8:30am to 3:30pm, the right lane of northbound I-5...
Mountain Loop Highway was reopened to traffic for the summer season in both directions on Friday, according to Snohomish County Public Works. The highway between Granite Falls and Darrington typically opens on Memorial Day weekend. “Due to the weather, we are able to open the highway over a week earlier,”...
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — An unexpected weather system appeared on local weather radars this evening about 7pm, Friday, May 20th, as it made its way southwest through British Columbia on its way into Whatcom County. Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service told Whatcom News they...
Sunny skies and warm temperatures are forecast for much of western Washington this weekend, with some areas expected to reach high temperatures in the 70s. The temperatures this weekend are expected to be the warmest since an unusually warm day back on April 7. The forecast high for Seattle on...
Believe it or not, the start of summer is about a month away. It sure doesn't feel like it, right? The weather this spring has been downright crummy. That prompted this question from a local weather blogger: Is this the most miserable spring in Seattle history?. To find out, KUOW’s...
It's going to be a beautiful weekend, and that means more people hitting the road for outdoor plans. However, drivers should be aware it might be hard getting around Seattle. The Washington State Department of Transportation is taking advantage of the dry forecast to get repairs done. Here are the closures to expect:
SEATTLE - The decision makers in charge of the region’s homelessness efforts have tipped their hand to a new strategy regarding encampment removals - no shelter, no sweep. "We don’t do sweeps here in Seattle" Mayor Bruce Harrell said on Thursday, touting the successes of the recent camp removal at Woodland Park.
What a wonderful way to mark U.S. Armed Forces Day. Several dozen gathered Saturday, May 21 at Causland Memorial Park in downtown Anacortes to dedicate a new plaque placed in honor of those service people who gave their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan. Mayor Matt Miller, a U.S. Navy veteran, acknowledged many individuals and groups involved in re-design of a stone memorial and restoration of a military cannon. Among those on the extensive list of contributors were City staff, Patriot Corner, veteran clubs, stonemason Bryan Elliott and Marathon Anacortes Refinery. A brief ceremony included a Color Guard and bugle player from the Oak Harbor NJROTC. A trio of vocalists from Anacortes High School also participated.
SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is revealing the results of a months-long process to clean up Woodland Park. At one point, it was estimated that more than a hundred people were living there. It looks much different today, and the Mayor says the city is working toward sustainable...
Bellingham, wash. - The bright sun and nice temperatures are expected to drive thousands of people to local trails this weekend, but vehicle prowls have been a growing concern for those heading out to enjoy a hike. In the Bellingham area, police say reports of car prowls across the city...
ANACORTES, Wash. — We start our culinary tour with a stop that’s part of Washington beer history, Anacortes Brewery and Rockfish Grill. "The brewery is actually one of the oldest in the state. We're the ninth oldest brewery in the state of Washington," said owner, Rick Star. "We probably do over 30 beers during the course of the year. We have 18 handles on right now. The Centennial Pale Ale is a beer that uses primarily belly malt, so a lot of local ingredients in that."
Custom built and designed, 4242 W Mercer Way is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom Northwest contemporary home on Mercer Island. On the market for just the second time, the home was built on three-fourths of an acre in 1978. Situated among mature evergreens and robust foliage, the property provides a sense of privacy while still offering walkability to schools, parks and downtown Mercer Island.
The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) state veterinarian’s office announced Wednesday that a highly contagious, fatal rabbit disease known as Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) had been confirmed in a King County rabbit. The rabbit lived exclusively indoors and was tested by a private veterinarian after...
