Remember that whole super moon thing a few years back?. It was the last total lunar eclipse I remember. It was a full moon, and it rose early, so it looked absolutely gigantic in the sky. It almost looked like it was going to fall in the lake out to camp. And then slowly, the eclipse began, and it was pretty cool. Slowly, the moon turned red and pretty much disappeared until it started slowly fading back in.

MAINE STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO