San Antonio, TX

San Antonio housing market booms with new homes for sale, report says

By John Egan
CultureMap San Antonio
CultureMap San Antonio
 3 days ago
The San Antonio new-home market is booming, according to a new ranking from real estate platform Point2. In the ranking, the Alamo City and Austin tie for third place on a list of the major U.S. cities with the most new homes for sale that were built in or after...

sanantonio.culturemap.com

CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio's summer movie season makes a big return with 15 must-see films

When the pandemic shut down movie theaters and made streaming movies at home an enjoyable option for many, it was fair to wonder if the landscape of watching movies had changed forever. But in the past six months, the box office returns of a number of films — most notably Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — have proven that the reports of the death of movie theaters were greatly exaggerated.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

Exciting movie theater and entertainment venue coming to San Antonio's South Side

It’s been more than two decades since San Antonians paid as much as $1.50 a ticket to see second-run films at South Park Movies 4 Theater at South Park Mall. The old venue operated by the local Santikos Entertainment chain closed in the mid-1990s to make way for expanding stores at South Park Mall, a longtime major shopping destination on San Antonio’s South Side. But this December, EVO Entertainment will bring a holiday gift to local moviegoers in the form of EVO Entertainment South Park at the mall.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

New H-E-B in New Braunfels cooks up two-story barbecue restaurant

H-E-B’s new store in New Braunfels features two firsts for the San Antonio-based grocery chain: the first two-story True Texas BBQ and the first Home by H-E-B department. The new 122,000-square-foot store, which held its grand opening April 29, sits next to the site of the former H-E-B on South Walnut Avenue. The old store opened in 1994; it was about 40,000 square feet smaller than the new store.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

8 San Antonio art exhibits to entice, educate, and energize this month

Cowboys and witches and whimsical 18th-century aristocracy — these are just a few of the topics explored this month at galleries and museums across San Antonio. The Briscoe treats viewers to the Cowboy Artists of America, Ruby City gives us a meditative multi-screen installation honoring an African American explorer, and Blue Star Contemporary celebrates two artists, one that incorporates Greek epic poetry, altarpieces, and medieval tableaus into her oeuvres and another that draws from board games, video games, and arcades. At Trinity University, support emerging artists displaying their senior projects and learn that “Mars Needs More Women” at the Centro Cultural Aztlan with an exhibit on space and science fiction iconography. The San Antonio art scene has never looked better!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

Wonderful new pizza joint slices into bustling Pearl food hall

What happens when a fine dining chef turns his attention to pizza? Locals will soon find out when WonderSlice opens in Pearl’s Food Hall at Bottling Department in June. In a release, the bustling development announced that chef Ben Schwartz will take over the space formerly occupied by Fletcher’s Hamburgers. After a five-year run, chef Sergio Remolina shuttered his casual spot on March 21, hinting at a forthcoming larger location.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
485K+
Views
CultureMap San Antonio is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://sanantonio.culturemap.com/

