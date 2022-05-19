San Antonio housing market booms with new homes for sale, report says

Cowboys and witches and whimsical 18th-century aristocracy — these are just a few of the topics explored this month at galleries and museums across San Antonio. The Briscoe treats viewers to the Cowboy Artists of America, Ruby City gives us a meditative multi-screen installation honoring an African American explorer, and Blue Star Contemporary celebrates two artists, one that incorporates Greek epic poetry, altarpieces, and medieval tableaus into her oeuvres and another that draws from board games, video games, and arcades. At Trinity University, support emerging artists displaying their senior projects and learn that “Mars Needs More Women” at the Centro Cultural Aztlan with an exhibit on space and science fiction iconography. The San Antonio art scene has never looked better!

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO