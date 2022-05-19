ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

G7 committed to keeping markets open - draft communique

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FeT0u_0fjf5Vzd00

KOENIGSWINTER, Germany, May 19 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven economic powers are determined to keep markets open, a draft G7 finance chief's communique said on Thursday in the face of moves from some countries to impose export controls on scarce agriculture commodities.

"We are committed to keeping markets open and enhancing the resilience of agricultural and energy markets in line with climate and environmental goals," said the communique that is to be finalised before the meeting ends on Friday.

It added that G7 central banks were closely monitoring the impact of price pressures on inflation expectations and would continue to calibrate the pace of monetary policy tightening according to economic data and in a clearly communicated way.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; writing by Leigh Thomas and Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Sri Lanka shares extend gains as financial, industrial stocks rise

May 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s stock market extended gains to a second session and rose over 2% on Monday, driven by financial and industrial stocks, at a time the island nation battles a devastating economic crisis. * The CSE All-Share index closed 2.53% higher at 8,474.49. Last week,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Markets#Communique#Koenigswinter#G7 Finance
Reuters

COLUMN-Hedge funds more bullish on crude as sanctions loom: Kemp

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Investors grew significantly more bullish on petroleum prices last week in response to an increasing likelihood that EU sanctions on Russia’s exports that will intensify global oil shortages. Hedge funds and other money managers purchased the equivalent of 56 million barrels in the six...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Reuters

Ukraine's Zelenskiy proposes formal deal on compensation from Russia

May 20 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday proposed a formal deal with the country's allies to secure Russian compensation for the damage its forces have caused during the war. Zelenskiy, who says Russia is trying to destroy as much of Ukraine's infrastructure as it can, said such...
POLITICS
Reuters

Germans are suffering large cuts in real pay - Bundesbank report

FRANKFURT, May 23 (Reuters) - Workers in Germany are experiencing large cuts in their purchasing power as modest pay rises fail to keep up with record-high inflation, the country’s central bank said in a report on Monday. In its monthly report, the Bundesbank also said upcoming wage negotiations will...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Chile accepts IMF $3.5 billion credit line

(Adds central bank comments) May 20 (Reuters) - Chile on Friday accepted a short-term liquidity line (SLL) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of around $3.5 billion, aiming to support the South American country’s economy as it rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Chilean authorities also notified the IMF that...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Economic storm looming, business and government leaders warn in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland, May 23 (Reuters) - Multiple threats to the global economy topped the worries of the world’s well-heeled at the annual Davos think-fest on Monday, with some flagging the risk of a worldwide recession. Political and business leaders gathering for the World Economic Forum (WEF) meet against a...
WORLD
Reuters

Bank of Israel steps up inflation fight with 0.4 point rate hike

JERUSALEM, May 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel raised its benchmark interest rate (ILINR=ECI) by a bigger-than-expected 0.4 percentage points on Monday, continuing its aggressive battle against rapidly rising inflation amid strong economic growth. The central bank lifted its key rate to 0.75% from 0.35%. In April, policymakers had...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

443K+
Followers
331K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy