ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Egypt's central bank, citing inflation, hikes interest rates 200 bps

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oAF0a_0fjf5O3m00

CAIRO (Reuters) -The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) on Thursday raised its overnight interest rates by 200 basis points, seeking to contain inflation expectations after prices soared by their quickest in three years.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) increased the deposit rate to 11.25% from 9.25% and the lending rate to 12.25% from 10.25%, it said in a statement accompanying the decision.

It cited an increase in annual urban inflation to 13.1 percent in April from 10.5 percent in March, its highest since May 2019.

Prices were pushed up in part by a currency depreciation and higher wheat prices after the Ukraine crisis, the statement added.

“The MPC decided that raising policy rates is necessary to contain inflationary pressures which is consistent with achieving price stability over the medium term,” it said.

“The elevated annual headline inflation rate will be temporarily tolerated relative to the CBE’s pre-announced target” of between 5% and 9% before declining after the fourth quarter, it said.

Eighteen analysts polled by Reuters had expected the bank to raise the median deposit rate to 11.00% and its lending rate to 12.25%.

At a surprise meeting on March 21, the bank raised rates by 100 bps, citing global inflationary pressures, after having kept them unchanged for nearly 18 months.

“Reining in inflation seems like the primary objective now, very much aligned with central banks elsewhere,” said Allen Sandeep of Naeem Research. “Elevated inflation seems like it’s here to stay for the near term.”

Thursday’s statement said global financial conditions had also tightened as major central banks tightened policy rates.

“Achieving low and stable inflation over the medium term is a prerequisite condition to achieve high and sustainable growth rates,” the MPC said.

The MPC also increased its discount and credit rates by 200 basis points to 11.75%.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Economic storm looming, business and government leaders warn in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland, May 23 (Reuters) - Multiple threats to the global economy topped the worries of the world’s well-heeled at the annual Davos think-fest on Monday, with some flagging the risk of a worldwide recession. Political and business leaders gathering for the World Economic Forum (WEF) meet against a...
WORLD
Reuters

World economy has 'buffer' against recession, says IMF's Gopinath

DAVOS, Switzerland, May 23 (Reuters) - While the world economy faces headwinds, current growth forecasts offer a buffer against a potential global recession, the International Monetary Fund's No. 2 official said Monday. Among the major threats to economic growth, IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath told Reuters that the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro climbs as ECB eyes rate hikes, dollar slides

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar index fell on Monday while the euro rallied after the European Central Bank indicated a move from negative interest rates, and riskier currencies gained ground along with equities. ECB President Christine Lagarde said in a blog post that the bank was likely to lift...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Bank Rate#Headline Inflation#The Central Bank Of Egypt#Monetary Policy Committee#Mpc#Cbe
Reuters

ECB can move rates back into positive territory: Visco

FRANKFURT, May 20 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank can start raising interest rates, perhaps as soon as July, moving them gradually back into positive territory, Italian central bank chief Ignazio Visco told Bloomberg TV on Friday. "Inflation expectations are now at around 2% and apparently, they’re going to stay...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Egypt
Reuters

Czechs considering 'all options' regarding China's 16+1 group

PRAGUE, May 20 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic is considering "all options" concerning its engagement with the China-led 16+1 platform for cooperation with central and east European states, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday. Several past Czech governments as well as President Milos Zeman have been keen to deepen ties...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia cuts mandatory FX conversion level for exporters to 50%

(Reuters) - Russia is cutting the proportion of foreign currency revenues that exporters must convert into roubles to 50% from 80%, the finance ministry said on Monday, after the policy contributed to steep gains in the local currency. Despite an economic crisis prompted by the conflict in Ukraine, the rouble...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Bank of Israel steps up inflation fight with 0.4 point rate hike

JERUSALEM, May 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel raised its benchmark interest rate (ILINR=ECI) by a bigger-than-expected 0.4 percentage points on Monday, continuing its aggressive battle against rapidly rising inflation amid strong economic growth. The suddenly hawkish central bank lifted its key rate to 0.75% from 0.35%. In April,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russia makes early debt payment dash to dodge default

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Russia rushed forward two payments on its international debt on Friday in its latest attempt to stave off a default that has looked on cards since its invasion of Ukraine. A week before the interest payments are due and just five days before a key...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Bostic: Economy may respond quickly to Fed rate increases

ATLANTA, Ga. May 23 (Reuters) - The quick response in financial markets to tighter monetary policy offers hope that other parts of the economy may adjust more quickly as well, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said on Monday. “That opens up some possibility that parts of the economy respond...
ATLANTA, GA
Reuters

IMF urges Asia to be mindful of spillover risks from tightening

TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - Asian economies must be mindful of spillover risks as a decade of unconventional easing policies by major central banks is unwound faster than expected, International Monetary Fund(IMF) Deputy Managing Director Kenji Okamura said. This risk applied particularly to the most vulnerable economies, said Okamura. Asian...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Comment: How the UK can deliver on its promise of becoming a ‘net-zero financial centre’

May 19 - At COP26 last year in Glasgow, the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, pledged that the UK would become the “world’s first net-zero financial centre”. As part of this, the Chancellor outlined that the UK would introduce mandatory climate transition plans across the whole economy, requiring companies and financial institutions to produce robust, company-level plans setting out how they will decarbonise as the world transitions towards a low-carbon economy.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

443K+
Followers
331K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy