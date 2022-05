No charges will be filed in connection in connection with an investigation into a daycare in Linn that had been suspected of giving medicated substances to children. The Osage County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday that it had suspended its investigation into the Busy Bee Learning Academy. The Sheriff said deputies had found gummies at the daycare that were suspected to be melatonin, but no other substances. The gummies qualify as a dietary supplement, not an over-the-counter drug, so there was no criminal activity.

LINN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO