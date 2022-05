BPD in the Community: On Friday May 20, 2022, officers assigned to the BPD School Police Unit invited members of the BPD Bureau of Community Engagement and patrol officers assigned to the area to attend a Career Exploration Day hosted by the Orchard Gardens K-8 Pilot School on Albany Street in Boston. There were plenty of smiles shared as our officers got to meet and greet the young students while giving them the chance to explore the emergency response vehicles on hand from both the BPD and our First Responder partners at the Boston Fire Department.

