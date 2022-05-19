ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ric Flair Says WWE Talent Is Not Barred From Attending His Last Match

By Marco Rovere
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 73-years-old, Ric Flair will be coming out of retirement to wrestle his last match as a part of Starrcast V this summer in Nashville. Speaking about the match on the latest episode of his podcast, To Be The Man, Flair talked about his level of excitement and shot down people...

wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Spotted For The First Time Since WWE RAW Walkout

Sasha Banks was spotted at a Steve Aoki concert Friday night, in what was her first public sighting since her walkout from Monday’s RAW. As seen in the video clip below, Banks appeared to be having a blast at the concert, flexing her biceps before chugging down a bottle of water. A fan who attended the concert shared the clip.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Releases Medical Update on RK-Bro Following SmackDown

– As previously reported, The Usos beat RK-Bro on last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown to unify the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The Usos are now undisputed tag team champions. Following SmackDown, WWE issued a storyline announcement for Riddle and Randy Orton, noting they both underwent medical evaluations following the post-match attack by The Bloodline.
WWE
PWMania

Mickie James Speaks Out on Sasha Banks and Naomi Walking Out of WWE RAW

Former WWE star Mickie James, spoke about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE RAW during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. “I actually applaud them standing in their convictions and how they felt. If that’s how they felt and they felt disrespected, or they felt unheard, or they felt any of those things, at the end of the day, we’re still independent contractors. It can be argued that they did show up to work that day, they saw whatever they were supposed to do and they had committed to at least half the day. I don’t really know because I wasn’t there to see the whole thing, so you’re only hearing what they put out.”
WWE
WWE Provides Injury Update on RK-Bro, Drew Mcintyre Set To Return Next Week

WWE has noted that Riddle has a bruised hip and lower back as a consequence of an attack by The Bloodline following SmackDown’s Tag Team Title Unification Match, and he and Randy Orton are both getting medical evaluations. As PWMania.com previously reported, Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated Randy Orton...
WWE
The Spun

Look: Top Ronda Rousey Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a big night in the fighting world, with a premier boxing match and a slate of UFC events taking place. Ronda Rousey is no stranger to a big fight night. The former UFC standout turned wrestling star has been a part of several notable fight nights over the course of her career. She's been a part of some cool things outside of the fighting ring, too.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ciara Twerks At Lovers & Friends Festival, Twitter Reacts

Ciara is, without a doubt, a living legend. She's been in the music industry since the early 2000s, and she hasn't lost it yet. The mother of three is still capable of hitting notes and performing complex dance routines just like she used to do back in the day. That's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
stillrealtous.com

Next Three Challengers For Roman Reigns Reportedly Revealed

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and everyone is waiting to see who will be challenging him for the belts next. It seems that WWE has a plan for his next three challengers as the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Riddle is set to challenge Reigns at Money in the Bank, followed by Randy Orton at SummerSlam and Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. However, it’s being said that plans for those three matches are not set in stone.
WWE
Wrestling World

Smackdown: WWE revealed a surprise to fans

During the last episode of Friday Night Smackdown aired last Friday, there was yet another face to face between the duo champions of Smackdown and those of Monday Night Raw, that is the Usos on one side and the RK-Bro on the other, with the counterparts on the main roster who have been in a feud for weeks.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sting Files New Trademark For Nickname

Earlier this week, AEW star and wrestling legend Sting made headlines when he filed to trademark his long-time nickname, “The Icon,” with a focus on the use of energy drinks. A few days later, the Franchise of WCW is looking to trademark the term for all purposes. According...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Very Positive Update On Triple H’s WWE Status

That is some great news. Wrestlers are larger than life characters, but there are things about them that are quite normal. Unfortunately some of these things are negative, and you do not know when someone is going to have some serious problems. That was the case with a wrestling legend last year, but now things seem to have taken a turn for the positive for once.
WWE
411mania.com

Ahmed Johnson Thinks WWE Originally Wanted Him To Beat The Undertaker For The WWE Title In 1997

Former WWE Superstar Ahmed Johnson was recently interviewed by Gregory Iron, during which he discussed his planned WWE Championship match with The Undertaker at the Canadian Stampede In Your House event in 1997, which never actually happened as he was injured and replaced by Vader. If original plans had gone ahead Johnson believes he would have won the title for The Nation of Domination and most significantly he would have become the first black WWE Champion. Check out the highlights below (per Fightful):
WWE
PWMania

Jon Moxley Reuniting With Former Tag Team Partner

For the upcoming Pro Wrestling Revolver Cage Of Horrors event on July 9 at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, IA, Jon Moxley will reunite with one of his former tag team partners Sami Callihan to face The Wolves (Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards). The last time Mox and Callihan...
CLIVE, IA
wrestlingrumors.net

Huge Title Change On SmackDown, Two Titles Might Be Going Away

History has been made! Title changes are some of the most important things that you will see in wrestling, though some of them are a lot bigger than others. You know one of the bigger ones when you see them and the right kind of change can make a huge difference for everyone involved. That was the case again this week, as not only did a title change happen, but a title might have been eliminated.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Has Limited Options For Ronda Rousey’s Next Challenger

They have options. WWE’s women’s division has come a very long way over the years and there is a good reason to believe that things could continue to improve. A lot of this is due tot he amount of talent that the division has, but things are in a bit of a bad spot at the moment. The division is down a few names, and that could create some issues for one of the titles in the near future.
WWE
SkySports

Floyd Mayweather challenged by Jake Paul after ring legend floors Don Moore in exhibition bout in Abu Dhabi

Floyd Mayweather was challenged by Jake Paul on social media after the boxing legend floored Don Moore in a one-sided exhibition bout in Abu Dhabi. The 45-year-old returned to the ring against Moore, in a punishing showcase of Mayweather's skills as he dropped his former sparring partner with a body shot in the closing minutes of the eight-rounder, although no scores and no winner were announced.
COMBAT SPORTS

