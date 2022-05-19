ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

I-80 under wind closures amid 70+ mph gusts in SE Wyoming; thunderstorms and snow expected Thursday

By Brendan Lachance
capcity.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 80 is facing some wind closures on Thursday morning, with gusts exceeding 70 mph in some areas, according to WYDOT. I-80 is...

capcity.news

capcity.news

Rain likely over course of next few days in Cheyenne as high temps hover in mid-50s

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Potentially gloomy, rainy conditions during parts of the next few days could make for a wet start to the week in Wyoming’s capital city. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is projecting partly sunny skies and a high temperature of 53 degrees for Sunday in the city, though a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms will make its way into the forecast after 5 p.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Eastbound I-80 reopens after winter storm closure

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The eastbound lane of I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie has reopened after being closed due to winter weather. The westbound lane between Laramie and Exit 359, Junction I-25 still remains closed at this time due to a winter storm that went through the area on Thursday night.
CHEYENNE, WY
Axios Denver

May storm dumps big snow in Colorado

Colorado posted some impressive snow totals from the wet spring storm on Saturday.Why it matters: Hundreds of thousands of Xcel Energy customers lost power and downed tree limbs littered Denver metro neighborhoods.Others braved tough road conditions to make it to the ski slopes.What to know: Temperatures and snowfall set records in many areas, the National Weather Service reports. Here are some notable totals:Floyd Hill: 24 inchesRocky Mountain National Park: 23.8 inchesCripple Creek: 20 inchesWoodland Park 18 inchesKen Caryl: 17.7 inchesGenesee: 17 inchesAurora: 5 inchesBoulder: 4.5 inchesDenver (downtown): 2.6 inchesOur thought bubble: If you didn't like the snow, blame me. I put away the snow shovel last week, jinxing us all.I've lived here long enough to know better. Now I'm paying for it with a $1,000 bill to remove broken tree limbs in my yard.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

May snowstorm delivers big snow totals

COLORADO SPRINGS — Our Saturday in May is looking a little more like a day we’d see in January as many are waking up to snow-packed yards. Friday to Saturday’s snowstorm packed a punch to Colorado with many people recording over five inches of snow. We could have had even more snow fall, but because […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

2-plus feet of snow to hit Colorado, prolonged power outages likely

In case you haven't heard – a big winter storm is starting to hit Colorado. Snowfall is expected to ramp up throughout the day into Friday night, with hazardous conditions stretching into Saturday. When all is said and done, much of Colorado's Central Mountain region and Front Range will likely get between six to 12 inches of snow, though some areas may get two or more feet.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Uncover Your Plants, Widespread Frost And Freeze Threat Is Over

DENVER (CBS4) – You can finally uncover the plants you’ve been looking after for the last few days. The threat for a widespread frost or freeze is over. (credit: CBS) Temperatures overnight and early Sunday morning didn’t get as low as anticipated in many areas thanks to some cloud cover. Most places only fell into the mid to upper 30s on the eastern plains. It will stay cool through Tuesday with a warming trend expected to get underway on Wednesday. Although temps will be below average for the next few days we aren’t expecting any more freezing temperatures across the lower elevations of eastern and western Colorado, including around metro Denver.
DENVER, CO
York News-Times

Unseasonably cold night expected across Nebraska

After a chilly Saturday, winter's return will continue across Nebraska and western Iowa Saturday night. Low temperatures will range from the upper 20s in the far western part of Nebraska to the upper 30s in the east. Most locations will be about five degrees shy of record lows and about 15 degrees below normal for late May. Dry conditions are expected tonight and winds will be light, so fortunately no wind chill factor to worry about.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Denver Gazette

Snow totals: Several areas in Colorado hammered with more than a foot of spring snow

The Centennial State received a late-season snowstorm that began Friday and dropped wet, heavy snow into Saturday. Here are 24-hour snow totals from across the state as of 6 p.m. Saturday, according to National Weather Service snowfall reports. Air Force Academy: 13 inchesAlma: 17 inchesAspen Park: 15.5 inchesAspen Springs: 18.6 inchesAurora 7.5 inchesBerthoud Pass: 15.6 inchesBlack Hawk: 11 inchesBlack Forest: 18.2 inchesBoulder: 12.5 inchesCanon City: 10 inchesCascade: 14 inchesCastle Rock: 14.5 inchesColorado Springs: 12 inchesCopper Mountain: 16.8 inchesCrescent Village: 13 inchesCripple Creek: 20 inchesCrook: 8 inchesDenver International Airport: 2.3 inchesElbert: 15 inchesElizabeth: 15 inchesEstes Park: 14 inchesEvergreen: 10.3 inchesFairplay: 17.7 inchesFlorissant: 15.5 inchesFountain: 10.5 inchesFranktown: 9 inchesGenesee: 17 inches Golden: 14.5 inchesHighlands Ranch: 8.5 inchesKen Caryl: 17.7 inchesLafayette: 5.7 inchesLarkspur: 6 inchesLeadville: 9.8 inchesLongmont: 5 inchesLouisville: 6.5 inchesManitou Springs: 10.6 inches Monument: 17.5 inchesNederland: 16.5 inchesPeterson Air Force Base: 10.3 inchesPonderosa Park: 13 inchesPueblo: 5.5 inches Pueblo West: 7.5 inchesSt. Mary's Glacier: 18 inchesSteamboat Springs: 6 inchesWinter Park: 7.3 inchesWoodland Park: 16 inches
CENTENNIAL, CO
OutThere Colorado

Power outages "significant threat" with up to 31 inches of snow possible in Colorado

The National Weather Service (NWS) has released their snowfall prediction for the storm that's about to hit Colorado over the weekend and as expected, their mapping shows some huge spring snow totals on the horizon. Based on the NWS mapping, the area likely to get hit the hardest from Friday morning to Sunday night is the northern mountain region, near the Continental Divide. Longs Peak is expected to get between 21 and 31 inches of snow, with that entire Rocky Mountain National Park area likely...
COLORADO STATE
kelo.com

Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning issued

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Frost Advisory has been issued for eastern South Dakota as well as portions of northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota, and northeast Nebraska. Frost is possible tonight into Sunday morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 11:00 p.m. until 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning for a large portion of the remainder of South Dakota.
KRDO News Channel 13

Tracking road conditions across Southern Colorado during spring snowstorm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With snow affecting much of the Front Range area, the Colorado Department of Transportation tells drivers to expect slick conditions on the road. According to CDOT, crews will focus on the interstates and other major state-maintained roadways with the highest traffic volumes. Once the storm subsides, crews will plow other The post Tracking road conditions across Southern Colorado during spring snowstorm appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
NBCMontana

Snow levels crash to valley floors late tonight

WIND ADVISORY in effect until 6 PM for Flathead lake, from 6 PM through 3 PM Thursday for the Flathead/Mission Valleys. For the Lake Wind Advisory on Flathead Lake, waves 1 to 3 feet with southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
WEST GLACIER, MT
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

DENVER — Heavy, wet snow is falling across Colorado from a winter storm Friday and into Saturday. A powerful cold front moved through Colorado on Thursday night, taking Thursday's high temperatures and dropping them into the 30s by Friday morning. The heaviest snow arrives tonight across the state. We...
KXRM

Photos & Videos of Colorado’s May snowstorm

COLORADO SPRINGS — Residents of Colorado Springs shared photos and videos of the spring snowstorm that occurred over the course of this weekend. Here is a comparison of the weather the day before Saturday’s snowstorm. Damaged trees lean against power lines in videos shown below. Some powerlines have even caught flames with surrounding branches. The […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

