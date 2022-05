COLUMBIANA – Authorities are looking into the May 21 death of an inmate at the Shelby County Jail. The inmate, Kathy Burcham, 52, of Sterrett, was being held in the Shelby County Jail after she was arrested Tuesday, May 17 on two outstanding warrants, both for willful abuse of a child.

SHELBY COUNTY, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO